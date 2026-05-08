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NEWS BRIEFS

Opponents speak out against proposed Duke Energy rate hikes

WFAE | By WFDD
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

Dozens of people spoke out against proposed Duke Energy rate increases at a public hearing this week at the Forsyth County Courthouse.

Resident Jeanette Kelly told the North Carolina Utilities Commission that steep power bills are already forcing some of her neighbors to choose between food and electricity.

“When will enough be enough?” Kelly said. “Ensuring the availability and reliability of fuel and energy throughout the state is critically important, but not at the expense of basic needs of life.”

Duke Energy says the increases are needed to pay for infrastructure upgrades to meet growing demand. If approved, the average residential customer’s bill would rise by about $17 per month next year and about $6 more in 2028.

The commission will hold another public hearing in Durham before deciding whether to approve the request.
Energy & Environment
WFDD
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