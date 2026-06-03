NC launches fourth annual week focused on safe firearm storage

Gov. Josh Stein has declared the first week of June North Carolina’s fourth annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, a statewide campaign promoting secure firearm storage.

The initiative is led by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, which is partnering with local organizations to distribute free gun locks and safety resources.

State officials say firearms were linked to 92 child deaths and more than 500 emergency room visits in North Carolina last year.

They also say unsecured firearms contribute to crime, with nearly 11,000 guns reported stolen statewide between 2019 and 2024.

Since launching in 2023, the NC S.A.F.E. campaign has distributed more than 175,000 free gun locks.

Events are taking place across North Carolina throughout the week. More information is available at ncdps.gov.