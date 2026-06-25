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NEWS BRIEFS

NC major drought persists despite limited recent rainfall

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
A sprinkler watering plants
Pixabay
A sprinkler watering plants

An updated drought map released Thursday shows the worst of North Carolina’s ongoing drought is centered on the Triangle and the Triad. Guilford, Orange, parts of Wake and the surrounding counties are classified as in exceptional drought, the most severe stage and serious enough to have local officials tracking the remaining days of water supply in reservoirs. Around Mecklenburg County, despite recent rains the region is mostly in severe or extreme drought, and all of the state is in at least moderate drought.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
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