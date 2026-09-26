Two years after the storm: Hurricane Helene recovery

Two years ago, Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation across Western North Carolina. Flooding and landslides left thousands without housing, water, power and communications. More than 100 people died. The state of North Carolina estimated Hurricane Helene caused nearly $60 billion in damage and mitigation needs. Federal and state funding directed toward recovery falls short, covering about $14.4 billion, roughly 24% of total needs. As we enter the third year of recovery, NC Local is partnering with more than a dozen news organizations across the region to collect your questions about the recovery, funding and what work remains. Where answers are available, we'll offer them here. Where questions still need to be posed to officials, we'll keep seeking answers. Submit your questions here.

General recovery

Lake Lure pictured ahead of the grand re-opening in May 2026. Jose Sandoval/Blue Ridge Public Radio.

Housing

How many homes have been rebuilt and how much funding has gone to housing?

About 3,800 households were destroyed or severely damaged, according to FEMA data cited in an GROW NC report in July 2025. More than 34,000 had moderate damage. No single database tracks rebuilding or repairs for all these households, but data exists about various housing recovery programs funded by $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief program.

The Renew NC Single Family Housing Program, which prioritized rebuilding and repairs for households with low to moderate incomes, has about 2,200 active applications. Of those, 159 are in the construction phase, and 153 are completed, according to the program’s dashboard. The program receives and distributes about $807 million in federal funding.

The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program is for properties with one to four affordable rental units. As of August, about 95 applications were under review for rebuilding or repairs. The majority of applications are for one unit. About $50 million in federal funding is available for this program.

About $70 million in federal funding is available for multi-family housing construction and repair. Awards will range from $500,000 to $15 million. The application window closes November 2, 2026. Additionally, about $53 million in federal grant funding is available for the Workforce Housing for Ownership program. The deadline for those applications is December 14, 2026.

The City of Asheville was separately awarded $225 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding. The city initially set aside just $3 million for single-family home repair, enough for only eight homes. Blue Ridge Public Radio launched an investigation that found more than 100 eligible families had no path to home repair funding.

In June, City Council voted 6-1 to add $19.2 million to the program which is expected to help 55 to 65 of the roughly 150 eligible households. A coalition of local housing nonprofits and both of the city's own recovery advisory boards opposed the additional funding, arguing the money would do more good building new affordable units.

The remaining Asheville CDBG-DR funds are going toward new affordable multi-family housing, including three affordable housing developments that will add about 330 rental units.

FEMA's temporary housing and rental assistance expires September 30, 2026. Has FEMA said whether it's extending that deadline again?

FEMA extended the temporary housing and rental assistance in March, giving participants another six months to repair their homes or find permanent housing, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported. The agency, which has experienced major leadership upheaval and organizational changes under the Trump adminstration, has not issued any information about a possible extension.

GROW NC’s Director Matt Calabria doesn’t anticipate this deadline will be extended beyond September. “They obviously pushed it back to the 2-year mark, which is comparatively long compared to how long that program lasts elsewhere,” Calabria said.

He said GROW NC is trying to work with families to transition, including connecting them with nonprofits and disaster case management resources. According to FEMA, zero families are living in FEMA-provided housing units and only a small number are still receiving rental assistance.

Go deeper Blue Ridge Public Radio HUD gave Asheville $225M for Helene repair. Why is there only enough money to fix 8 houses? Read here THe News & OBSERVER Asheville may run short of money to cover all who need homes rebuilt post-Helene. Read here ASHEVILLE CITIZEN TIMES For some Helene survivors, home is still out of reach two years later. Read here

Infrastructure

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Preparedness

How are we preparing for future disasters?

Statewide, North Carolina held its first-ever Landslide Preparedness Week in August 2026, a joint effort that included the National Weather Service, NC Emergency Management and other agencies.

The NC Geological Survey also launched a landslide website, which includes preparedness and safety tips, along with a mapping tool to help people identify if they live in an at-risk community. Helene caused an estimated 2,000 landslides, killing dozens of people and destroying hundreds of homes, roads and other infrastructure.

A number of local governments are working on preparedness for future disasters. The 2026 Buncombe Madison Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, according to Mountain Xpress, outlines several priority areas including flood mitigation, slope stabilization, backup power and reducing downed trees, which can become fuel for wildfires.

In Haywood County, The Mountaineer documented detailed local preparedness, including new flood-warning sirens tied to upriver gauges that now automatically alert downriver communities as water rises, replacing the near-zero warning many residents had in 2024. In direct response to the storm's week-long communications blackout, such as no landlines, cell service, or internet, the county stood up a network of old-fashioned community bulletin boards so residents have a known physical location to check for news when every digital channel goes down.

First-responder communications got a parallel upgrade in Haywood. The Mountaineer detailed a new emergency shelter that is being outfitted with satellite communication technology for use when internet and phone networks fail, funded in part through state grants bolstering Canton's emergency communications and Waynesville's move to solar power at a town building.

On the community-readiness side, Enlace Latino NC built a dedicated bilingual resource called Prepárate NC, created after the outlet identified a specific gap: most NC counties don't issue emergency alerts in Spanish. The outlet has kept the effort active in preparation for the 2026 hurricane season, including a June 2026 Facebook Live event on disaster-emergency rights.

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Ongoing support and resources

How can we, as a community or community members, help?

Community members can help in several ways across Western North Carolina.

Organizations are still accepting financial donations. Monetary support can go to the NC Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or, more directly, to county-specific long-term recovery groups such as Watauga LTRG and Ashe County Recovery & Restoration. Samaritan's Purse continues its relief and building work in Buncombe, Yancey and Watauga counties. These entities are still actively distributing grants that support resident needs, including housing repair, well/septic replacement, and furniture.

Volunteer with a recovery group. Groups such as Baptists on Mission have completed 1,155 Helene home rebuilds, with 190 in progress and 60 awaiting assessment. They’re still soliciting skilled construction labor to support their rebuild and recovery efforts, pivoting away from general supply drop-offs. Gov. Stein acknowledged their efforts, alongside Habitat for Humanity for Buncombe and Madison Counties, for their critical role in long-term rebuilding.

Attend Watauga LTRG's "Recovery to Readiness" Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 26, 1 – 4 p.m., at Appalachian State's Leon Levine Hall. Free and open to all of Watauga County, not just those still recovering. Resource vendors include the Salvation Army, Red Cross and High Country United Way, along with two free 30–45 minute Red Cross emergency-preparedness classes. Up to 60 attendees will receive take-home preparedness kits.

Support grassroots/mutual-aid groups directly. Some mutual aid groups, such as BeLoved Asheville and Foscoe Home Team in the High Country, still take both cash and specific in-kind donations. Foscoe recently opened a new, larger location and is hosting a paid, ticketed event called a Celebration of Community Connections on Sunday, September 27, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with proceeds going directly to helping local friends and neighbors.

Give food. Donate to your local county's food pantry or Community Kitchen. Manna Foodbank, which provides food and resources for more than 200 partners in the WNC region, offers opportunities to volunteer or donate. The Community Kitchen in Canton (Haywood County) is still rebuilding food collection and distribution capacity after Helene flooded it twice.

NC Local, in collaboration with regional and statewide news organizations, sent surveys to dozens of community organizations to gather these questions and strengthen understanding, transparency, accountability and preparedness as we enter year three of rebuilding. If you still have questions, please submit them here.

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.