EQUALibrium Live: Voices on Immigration

Voices on Immigration: A Multicultural Panel Discussion will feature a conversation with diverse speakers on the impact of immigration under the new presidential administration.

This live webinar will explore the impact of recent executive actions, shifting policies, and state-level legislation on local immigrant communities.


Moderators:

Julian Berger, race and equity reporter, WFAE

Panelists:

Alex Bui, president of the Vietnamese Association of Charlotte

Ayat Hamza, immigration attorney at International House

Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of the Carolina Migrant Network