EQUALibrium Live: Voices on Immigration
Voices on Immigration: A Multicultural Panel Discussion will feature a conversation with diverse speakers on the impact of immigration under the new presidential administration.
This live webinar will explore the impact of recent executive actions, shifting policies, and state-level legislation on local immigrant communities.
Moderators:
Julian Berger, race and equity reporter, WFAE
Panelists:
Alex Bui, president of the Vietnamese Association of Charlotte
Ayat Hamza, immigration attorney at International House
Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of the Carolina Migrant Network