WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County Sheriff Candidate Forum

In partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, will host a will host a forum with the candidates for Mecklenburg County sheriff at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown Charlotte. The forum will also be livestreamed.

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins will moderate the conversations.

All four candidates running for the office are Democrats, and will first compete in the Democratic primary on March 3.

Garry McFadden (Incumbent): The current sheriff is seeking a third term in office.

Rodney Collins: A retired chief deputy who spent 30 years with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office before retiring in early 2024.

Antwain Nance: A former Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer.

Ricky Robbins: A retired sergeant with over 30 years of experience at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

