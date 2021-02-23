-
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker says President Biden is raising drug prices for some of the most vulnerable Americans. WRAL’s Paul Specht joins us to assess that claim and another one by Charlotte's Rep. Alma Adams about student loan debt.
-
The governor's statement was given a half-true rating by fact-checkers.
-
Last week, North Carolina's Health Secretary Mandy Cohen said there have been more COVID-19 deaths in the state this year than there have been flu deaths in the last 10 years combined. Is that true?
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and his Republican opponent, Dan Forest, have different ideas about how education money should be apportioned, especially when it comes to vouchers. Is Cooper's claim that Forest wants even wealthy families to be able to use school vouchers correct? WFAL's Paul Specht joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf to discuss.
-
In North Carolina's only gubernatorial debate, Gov. Roy Cooper threw around a lot of numbers comparing North Carolina to Georgia, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said 85% of people who wore face masks contracted the coronavirus. Were they right?
-
-
It’s time for a fact check of North Carolina politics. This week we return to the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper says he wants to make sure hospitals in North Carolina don't get overwhelmed with patients. That's part of the state's strategy to keep…
-
In this fall’s U.S Senate race, incumbent Republican Thom Tillis has accused Democrat Cal Cunningham of not weighing in on what’s become a hot political…
-
In the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina this fall, Democrat Cal Cunningham is challenging incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. In a new ad, the…