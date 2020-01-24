© 2020 WFAE
Health
DHHS Investigating Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NC

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published January 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST
coronavirus
National Institutes of Health
This novel coronavirus emerged in 2012 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

UPDATE 9: 50 a.m., Jan. 26

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that a person who was being tested for the new 2019 coronavirus is not infected with the virus.

The NC DPH was investigating a possible case of coronavirus in a person who traveled through Wuhan City in China before arriving at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday.

The person had mild respiratory symptoms and is currently in good condition while being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital, according to a DHHS news release. The Division of Public Health is arranging for testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- the only place that currently is available to test. A diagnosis cannot be confirmed until DHHS receives results.

According to DHHS, the person passed through Wuhan in China, but did not visit the seafood and animal market that was linked to many early cases.

"I think it's appropriate to be concerned and to be paying attention, but the risk to people in North Carolina at this point in time is very low," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. 

DHHS said the person did not have close contact with anyone after disembarking at the airport, wore a mask while at the airport, and was transported directly to the hospital from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

There currently have been just two cases of coronavirus in the United States -- one in the Seattle area and another in Chicago.

-- WFAE's Claire Donnelly contributed reporting.

Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
