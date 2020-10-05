-
UPDATE 9: 50 a.m., Jan. 26The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that a person who was being tested for the new 2019…
Roan Fields-Moffitt likes to explore wooded areas. On a damp and cloudy early afternoon in January, he rustled through leaves, climbed over fallen trees...
Starting today, the North Carolina Medicaid program will pay for medicines to treat hepatitis C for patients no matter how sick they are. In the past, the…
North Carolina's highest ranking health official is stepping down. Aldona Wos has led Governor Pat McCrory's health department since 2013. Her tenure…
After a battery of tests on private drinking water wells near coal ash ponds around North Carolina, health officials have cautioned many residents against…
Doctors across North Carolina will soon have to pay back a chunk of what they earned treating Medicaid patients over the past 14 months. The retroactive…
State lawmakers began digging into the details of Governor Pat McCrory’s budget today as did state agencies, lobbyists and, reporters too. McCrory plans…
North Carolina paid Medicaid providers about $440,000 more than it should have last year. That's according to a report Friday from the state auditor's…
A state review of the Union County Department of Human Services has found numerous failures in the agency's operations over the last three years. Union…
North Carolina's food stamp delays are unacceptable, but there's no timeline for when they'll stop. That's what North Carolina Secretary of Health and…