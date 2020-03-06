2nd Coronavirus Case In North Carolina Identified

A second North Carolina person has tested positive for coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. The case is unrelated to the first case identified in the state.

The man from Chatham County -- in the Triangle area -- is in isolation in his home and is doing well, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS said the man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy. His fever dissipated and his symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States.

Since the person had been symptomatic before travel, the CDC will identify close contacts on the flight who might be at risk and notify appropriate public health agencies.

To protect privacy, no further information about the identity of the person will be released.

Previously, a Wake County man was diagnosed with coronavirus March 3. He is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, the site of an outbreak.

The Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 is not sidespread in North Carolina, but that people should take precaution to avoid the spread of any virus with measures that include washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and covering coughs and sneezes.

According to the CDC, symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

