Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

2nd Coronavirus Case In North Carolina Identified

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Claire Donnelly
Published March 6, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST
A second North Carolina person has tested positive for coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. The case is unrelated to the first case identified in the state.

The man from Chatham County -- in the Triangle area --  is in isolation in his home and is doing well, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS said the man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy. His fever dissipated and his symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States.

Since the person had been symptomatic before travel, the CDC will identify close contacts on the flight who might be at risk and notify appropriate public health agencies.

To protect privacy, no further information about the identity of the person will be released.

Previously, a Wake County man was diagnosed with coronavirus March 3. He is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, the site of an outbreak.

The Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 is not sidespread in North Carolina, but that people should take precaution to avoid the spread of any virus with measures that include washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and covering coughs and sneezes.

According to the CDC, symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
