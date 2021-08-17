© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Timing Unclear On NC’s Rollout Of COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For Everyone

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published August 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine
Claire Donnelly
/
WFAE

It was not clear as of Tuesday when vaccinated individuals in North Carolina could begin to receive booster shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Biden administration is planning to announce as early as this week that most Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine will need booster shots to combat waning immunity and the highly contagious delta variant, multiple national media outlets reported on Monday. The administration could announce boosters are necessary eight months after being fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

The Biden administration reportedly will recommend Americans get booster shots eight months after they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health
RELATED: The Biden Administration May Recommend COVID Boosters After 8 Months
Barbara Campbell
,

The boosters would likely not be administered until mid- or late September, after the additional shots receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

In North Carolina, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Health and Human Services said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the agency will review information from the federal government on booster shots as it receives it and will revise its guidance accordingly.

"At this time, additional doses should only be provided to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised," the spokesperson said.

Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health infectious disease physician, said Tuesday morning that Novant had not yet heard from state health officials on the topic.

“I don’t have any inside information on that piece. I hope we will know that in the days ahead,” Priest said.

He added: “We also know there are resources in the community — from local drugstores, our organization, local doctor’s offices — that are providing vaccine … so we’ll be giving third doses as soon as possible.”

Atrium Health, Charlotte’s other large hospital system, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that it was “examining the best way to administer a third vaccine.”

“With approvals in hand from the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we will move forward as quickly as possible and will share the distribution strategy as soon as our plans are finalized,” the statement read.

DHHS announced Monday that it had begun administering third doses to residents who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and are “moderately to severely immunocompromised.” That includes people who have been receiving cancer treatment or received an organ transplant, among others. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3% of the adult population in the U.S., state health officials said.

COVID-19 vaccine unsplash file Steven Cornfield credit
Health
RELATED: Medically At-Risk North Carolinians Can Get Third COVID Shot
Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
,

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer at DHHS, said in a news release that the additional dose will offer “valuable protection.”

“I encourage those who are eligible to get this additional dose,” Tilson said.

North Carolina’s initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine began in the winter. By mid-January, the state was following a streamlined vaccine eligibility timeline divided into five groups: health care workers and long term care staff and residents, older adults, frontline essential workers, adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk for severe illness and then everyone who wanted a vaccine. It’s not clear if the state has a similar plan for the booster rollout.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

HealthCOVID-19 Vaccine
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly