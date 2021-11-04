© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Mecklenburg commissioners approve new rules for when to drop county mask mandate

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published November 4, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.

Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate will be automatically lifted once the average test positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county falls below 5% for seven days in a row, under a change unanimously passed by county commissioners Wednesday night.

The average test positivity rate as of Oct. 27 was 6%, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

County health director Gibbie Harris told commissioners that the 5% benchmark was based on guidance from federal health officials along with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) decided these were the numbers based on the data that we have, the research that’s been done and when we can expect to be safe enough not to need to wear masks in our community — or at least for them to be optional,” Harris said.

COVID-19 vaccine
Health
COVID spread plummeting in North Carolina, state data shows
Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
,

Once the mandate is lifted Harris said, masks may still be recommended in certain situations — especially for people who are not vaccinated.

“I would hate for people to think that just because we get to that below 5% positivity rate for seven days it’s time to rip the mask off and not think about it anymore,” she said. “If you’re in a situation that’s putting you at risk — especially if you’re unvaccinated — you should still wear a mask.”

Mecklenburg County’s test positivity rate has been steadily decreasing since at least early September when it was around 12%.

Charlotte skyline.
Health
Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Reimpose Mask Mandate As Delta Variant Surges Across North Carolina
Claire Donnelly
,

The current countywide mask mandate took effect Aug. 31 and requires people to wear masks in indoor public places. It includes Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville and requires everyone older than 5, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, to wear masks indoors in all businesses and establishments. Before Wednesday’s amendment, it was scheduled to last until the county’s test positivity rate fell below 5% for 30 days.

North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate lapsed in July.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Health
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly