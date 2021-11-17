© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Mecklenburg County to close COVID-19 isolation and quarantine hotel

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published November 17, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST
cropped hotel.jpg
Unsplash

Mecklenburg County will close its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine hotel on Dec. 31, county public health director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday night.

Harris said the hotel, which the county began leasing in March 2020 as a place for homeless residents to isolate or quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus, had only one person staying there as of Tuesday. Over the past week, there were several days where no one was staying there, she said.

“That hotel is costing us around $300,000 a month,” Harris told commissioners. “That includes lease, staffing, food, security, cleaning and supplies. So as you can see, it’s not terribly cost-effective.”

County officials have repeatedly declined to confirm the location of the hotel, citing privacy concerns, though in September 2020 The Charlotte Observer reported it was the Econo Lodge near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Harris said the county health department has notified local homeless shelters and hospitals about the decision to close the hotel and said those facilities should be able to accommodate the small number of people who need to be isolated or quarantined.

“We have to normalize the ability of these shelters to be able to manage communicable diseases, including COVID,” Harris said.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Health
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly