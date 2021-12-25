North Carolina sees jump of 2,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

The last report on coronavirus cases before the Christmas holiday shows that there was a jump of 2,000 new cases in one day in North Carolina.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that there were nearly 4,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The day before there were about 2,900 new cases.

State health officials on Tuesday also reported 50 new coronavirus-related deaths. There also were at least 1,680 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 400 adults are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said

State health officials won't update those numbers until Monday because of the holiday.

There is currently a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant.

Since March 2020, at least 1.6 million people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus. And nearly 20,000 have died, according to state health officials.