Mecklenburg County commissioners vote to end mask mandate

Mecklenburg County will drop its mask mandate in less than two weeks. County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to remove the public health rule keeping the mandate in place, meaning masks will no longer be required in most public spaces in the county beginning Feb. 26.

Raynard Washington, the county’s health director, recommended dropping the mask mandate. He told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday that local COVID-19 trends are continuing to decline.

Washington has previously estimated that the surge fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus likely peaked in Mecklenburg County in mid-January.

County commissioners voted to reimpose Mecklenburg’s mask mandate in August amid spiking COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations because of the delta variant. The rule required everyone older than 5 to wear masks indoors in all businesses and establishments until the county’s test positivity rate fell below 5% for seven consecutive days.

Even though the community mandate will soon be lifted, masks will still be required in some places including health care settings, Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health, told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you’re in a hospital setting, a health care setting, masks requirements will continue,” Passaretti said. “We’re dealing with the most susceptible populations–there are big implications to any bit of spread (in those settings.)”

People at higher risk, like those with compromised immune systems and older populations, should still be cautious and consider wearing a mask, particularly in crowded settings, she added.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is expected to consider whether to continue requiring masks in K-12 schools at its next meeting Feb. 22, CMS spokesperson Eve White said in an email to WFAE Wednesday. CMS is the only Charlotte-area district that has continuously mandated masks for students and staff, citing the Mecklenburg County mandate.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate to lapse in late July, though he also urged residents and school districts to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing masks inside.