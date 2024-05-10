© 2024 WFAE

How autism can look very different, even in identical twins

By Regina G. Barber,
Jon HamiltonRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
When the boys spent a year in the same school, Sam did fine, but John struggled and had some noisy meltdowns.
Jodi Hilton for NPR
Sam and John Fetters, 19, are identical twins in very different places on the autism spectrum. Sam is a sophomore at Amherst College and runs marathons in his free time. John attends a school for people with special needs and loves to watch Sesame Street in his free time.

Identical twins like Sam and John pose an important question for scientists: How can a disorder that is known to be highly genetic look so different in siblings who share the same genome?

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Jon Hamilton checked the facts. Phil Elfors and Gilly Moon were the audio engineers.
Copyright 2024 NPR

Health
