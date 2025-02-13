Flu deaths increase in North Carolina, data show

New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show that two children and 56 adults have died from the flu since last week.

The two children who died were in the 5-17 age group, the department says. The majority of adults who died were in the 65 and older age group.

One child was from central North Carolina and the other was from the eastern side of the state.

The Centers for Disease Control says flu cases have reached the highest level in 15 years nationwide.