NEWS BRIEFS

Flu deaths increase in North Carolina, data show

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:02 AM EST

New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show that two children and 56 adults have died from the flu since last week.

The two children who died were in the 5-17 age group, the department says. The majority of adults who died were in the 65 and older age group.

One child was from central North Carolina and the other was from the eastern side of the state.

The Centers for Disease Control says flu cases have reached the highest level in 15 years nationwide.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
