© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Health care premiums shoot up in NC

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT

Health care premiums for Affordable Care Act plans offered through the insurance marketplace in North Carolina will rise by an average of nearly 30 percent.

WRAL reports the Department of Insurance made those rate increases official Wednesday.

About 1 million North Carolinians purchase ACA plans.

The rate increases for individual policies range from 16.8% to more than 36%, while the increases for group policies range from 12.6% to over 17%. More rate hikes depend on how the ongoing federal government shutdown is eventually resolved.

Open enrollment begins Saturday.
Tags
Health 2025 Government Shutdown
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports