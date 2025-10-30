Health care premiums shoot up in NC

Health care premiums for Affordable Care Act plans offered through the insurance marketplace in North Carolina will rise by an average of nearly 30 percent.

WRAL reports the Department of Insurance made those rate increases official Wednesday.

About 1 million North Carolinians purchase ACA plans.

The rate increases for individual policies range from 16.8% to more than 36%, while the increases for group policies range from 12.6% to over 17%. More rate hikes depend on how the ongoing federal government shutdown is eventually resolved.

Open enrollment begins Saturday.