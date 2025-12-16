© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Measles outbreak grows in Spartanburg County, nearly 140 cases reported statewide

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST

South Carolina health officials say a measles outbreak continues to grow in Spartanburg County, about 90 miles southwest of Charlotte.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported nearly 140 confirmed measles cases since the outbreak began in July. Health officials say most of the cases are in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health says some infections are linked to travel, but others have no known source, indicating the virus is circulating within the community — particularly among unvaccinated households.

Measles is highly contagious and typically causes fever, cough and a rash that can appear in the mouth and across the body. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing.
Health
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal