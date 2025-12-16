Measles outbreak grows in Spartanburg County, nearly 140 cases reported statewide

South Carolina health officials say a measles outbreak continues to grow in Spartanburg County, about 90 miles southwest of Charlotte.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported nearly 140 confirmed measles cases since the outbreak began in July. Health officials say most of the cases are in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health says some infections are linked to travel, but others have no known source, indicating the virus is circulating within the community — particularly among unvaccinated households.

Measles is highly contagious and typically causes fever, cough and a rash that can appear in the mouth and across the body. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing.