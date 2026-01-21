Cabarrus Health Alliance to offer walk-in measles vaccine clinic after cases confirmed

Cabarrus Health Alliance will offer a walk-in measles vaccination clinic Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 at its office in Kannapolis on Mooresville Road. The clinic will provide the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

No appointment is required. Health department staff will also be available to look up and print immunization records from the North Carolina Immunization Registry for anyone who wants a copy, even if they choose not to receive a vaccine. Officials note that vaccinations received in other states will not appear in the registry unless they have been added by a patient’s health care provider.

The after-hours clinic comes after two confirmed measles cases were announced last week among Cabarrus County residents.

State health officials say there are now 11 confirmed measles cases in North Carolina, most of them in Buncombe County, with additional cases reported in Polk County.