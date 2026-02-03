S.C. measles outbreak spreads, nears 900

South Carolina health officials have confirmed another 29 measles cases since Friday, bringing the total number of people infected by the outbreak to 876. Cases have continued to climb since the outbreak began in October in Spartanburg County. For the first time, the state says a resident in Sumter County has been infected. Cases have begun to spread to North Carolina with at least seven cases in Mecklenburg County. The majority of infected people have been unvaccinated children and teenagers.