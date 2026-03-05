Charlotte Hornets blow out Boston Celtics for sixth straight road win

The Charlotte Hornets went to Boston on Wednesday night and crushed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Celtics 118–89. The win was Charlotte’s sixth in a row and its 10th straight on the road — a new franchise record.

Center Moussa Diabaté said the Hornets are thriving by dictating the pace.

“Really it just comes down to our pace and physicality. Obviously we have great shooters, we can make shots, but overall it’s us being physical and running, never stopping and keeping on attacking no matter what,” he said.Charlotte returns home to host the Miami Heat on Friday night at Spectrum Center.