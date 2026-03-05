© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets blow out Boston Celtics for sixth straight road win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 5, 2026 at 10:16 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets went to Boston on Wednesday night and crushed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Celtics 118–89. The win was Charlotte’s sixth in a row and its 10th straight on the road — a new franchise record.

Center Moussa Diabaté said the Hornets are thriving by dictating the pace.

“Really it just comes down to our pace and physicality. Obviously we have great shooters, we can make shots, but overall it’s us being physical and running, never stopping and keeping on attacking no matter what,” he said.Charlotte returns home to host the Miami Heat on Friday night at Spectrum Center.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
