Mooresville faces three lawsuits tied to alleged after‑hours incident at Town Hall

The Town of Mooresville is now facing three lawsuits, all connected to an alleged after‑hours incident at Town Hall involving Mayor Chris Carney and claims of retaliation against employees who raised concerns.

WJZY reports the first lawsuit was filed in January by former IT employee Jeffrey Noble. Noble alleges he was fired after reporting surveillance footage he believed showed the mayor inside Town Hall after midnight in October 2024. He claims the footage showed Carney entering the building with a woman described as a town communications consultant and later walking through the building without pants.

In February, former Assistant Police Chief Frank Falzone filed a separate lawsuit. Falzone, who spent nearly 29 years with the Mooresville Police Department, alleges he faced retaliation after raising concerns about the same Town Hall incident and about a separate traffic stop involving the mayor.

A third lawsuit was filed Wednesday by former IT Director Christopher Lee. Lee alleges he was pressured to suppress or misclassify electronic records related to the Town Hall incident, including surveillance footage and access logs.

