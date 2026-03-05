© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville faces three lawsuits tied to alleged after‑hours incident at Town Hall

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:29 AM EST

The Town of Mooresville is now facing three lawsuits, all connected to an alleged after‑hours incident at Town Hall involving Mayor Chris Carney and claims of retaliation against employees who raised concerns.

WJZY reports the first lawsuit was filed in January by former IT employee Jeffrey Noble. Noble alleges he was fired after reporting surveillance footage he believed showed the mayor inside Town Hall after midnight in October 2024. He claims the footage showed Carney entering the building with a woman described as a town communications consultant and later walking through the building without pants.

In February, former Assistant Police Chief Frank Falzone filed a separate lawsuit. Falzone, who spent nearly 29 years with the Mooresville Police Department, alleges he faced retaliation after raising concerns about the same Town Hall incident and about a separate traffic stop involving the mayor.

A third lawsuit was filed Wednesday by former IT Director Christopher Lee. Lee alleges he was pressured to suppress or misclassify electronic records related to the Town Hall incident, including surveillance footage and access logs.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports