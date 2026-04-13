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Tech writer Kara Swisher explores the multi-billion-dollar longevity industry in new documentary

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
Kara Swisher in a red-light therapy chamber for her new documentary, "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever." (Courtesy of CNN)
Courtesy of CNN
Kara Swisher in a red-light therapy chamber for her new documentary, "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever." (Courtesy of CNN)

Is it possible to achieve longevity through technology? Science and technology have extended lifespan over the last half-century. But what about new, largely unstudied technologies, infusions and supplements being touted by the country’s wealthiest tech billionaires as a pathway to the age-old goal of living forever?

Technology writer and podcaster Kara Swisher explores the technologies, the billionaires and the science in a new CNN documentary series “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever” (spoiler, she does not!).

In addition to exhaustive interviews with scientists, tech bros and science writers, Swisher is scanned, infused with ketamine, bathed in red light and sound baths, placed in a hyperbaric chamber, and measured for dozens of health metrics, only to conclude that the path to longevity lies in preventive health and social connection.

Swisher joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the series.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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