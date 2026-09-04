Mecklenburg reports three human cases of West Nile virus

Mecklenburg County Public Health has confirmed three human cases of symptomatic West Nile virus as officials report an increase in positive cases of the mosquito-borne illness in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

Public health officials said they have distributed informational pamphlets in areas identified as hot spots to raise awareness about the virus.

Chrystal Swinger, the county’s director of Environmental Health, said most people who contract West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

“About 80% of people that have West Nile virus don’t have any symptoms at all,” Swinger said.

She said the remaining 20% may experience symptoms including a rash, fever and lethargy that can prompt them to seek medical care.

Health officials said September is the peak period for West Nile virus activity and noted that mosquitoes remain active until average temperatures fall to about 60 degrees.