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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County nears end of property revaluation process

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 4, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County officials say they are nearing completion of the county’s property revaluation process, which updates the market value of all property in the county.

Officials said more than 428,000 residential and commercial parcels have been reviewed.

The median assessed value of residential properties increased about 15%, while commercial property values rose 30%.

County officials emphasized that those increases do not automatically translate into similar tax increases because property tax rates are set separately from assessed values.

Property owners can review their property records online for potential errors that could affect a property’s assessed value, officials said.

New property values will be mailed to owners in early 2027.

The county also plans to hold public meetings beginning Monday at the Pineville Town Council. Officials said briefings will continue through November.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.