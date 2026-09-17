Code Orange air quality alert issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston counties

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ground-level ozone in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The agency said ozone levels may approach or exceed unhealthy standards for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions.

Residents in those groups are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities during the advisory period.

