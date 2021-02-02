© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Resident Wins 2021 Subaru Crosstrek In WFAE Raffle

Published February 2, 2021
Babak Mokari (center) shows off his new Subaru Crosstrek and his public radio pride with the Tindol Subaru staff.

Congratulations to Babak Mokari of Charlotte! He was the lucky winner of our Tindol Subaru Crosstrek raffle. Mokari is a longtime WFAE listener and supporter.

Special thanks to Tindol Subaru for donating the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. They've been a WFAE corporate sponsor for more than 12 years. We also appreciate their support for our vehicle donation program.

Become a WFAE sustaining member and you'll automatically be entered in all our raffles.

