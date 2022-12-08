La Noticia/WFAE Reporting Wins José Martí Awards

The National Association of Hispanic Publications recognized reporters Laura Brache and Maria Ramirez Uribe for articles they produced as part of an ongoing partnership between La Noticia and WFAE.

Brache and Ramirez Uribe, who joined La Noticia and WFAE through the Report for America program, each received two José Martí Awards for their reporting in 2021, which explored issues affecting the Latino community in the Charlotte area.

Brache received a gold award for Outstanding News Event Photo Essay and a bronze award for Outstanding Community Service Article:



Ramirez Uribe received a gold award for Outstanding Immigration Article and a bronze award for Outstanding Latin America Article:



José Martí Awards

The José Martí Awards are the longest running publishing awards recognizing Hispanic excellence in the United States. Award categories include digital, editorial writing, design, marketing and more.

National Association of Hispanic Publications

NAHP is a nonpartisan trade advocacy organization that represents Spanish language publications in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The combined circulation of its members is more than 23 million.