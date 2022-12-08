La Noticia/WFAE Reporting Wins José Martí Awards
The National Association of Hispanic Publications recognized reporters Laura Brache and Maria Ramirez Uribe for articles they produced as part of an ongoing partnership between La Noticia and WFAE.
Brache and Ramirez Uribe, who joined La Noticia and WFAE through the Report for America program, each received two José Martí Awards for their reporting in 2021, which explored issues affecting the Latino community in the Charlotte area.
Brache received a gold award for Outstanding News Event Photo Essay and a bronze award for Outstanding Community Service Article:
- Columbians in Charlotte protest in solidarity with protesters in their homeland – Outstanding News Event Photo Essay
- Free immigration lawyer program achieves first legalization – Outstanding Community Service Article
Ramirez Uribe received a gold award for Outstanding Immigration Article and a bronze award for Outstanding Latin America Article:
- ‘It was my life or it was death’: The journey of a mother fleeing violence to save her children seeking asylum – Outstanding Immigration Article
- Remittances: lifeline in times of crisis – Outstanding Latin America Article
José Martí Awards
The José Martí Awards are the longest running publishing awards recognizing Hispanic excellence in the United States. Award categories include digital, editorial writing, design, marketing and more.
National Association of Hispanic Publications
NAHP is a nonpartisan trade advocacy organization that represents Spanish language publications in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The combined circulation of its members is more than 23 million.