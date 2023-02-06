WFAE’s Ju-Don Marshall recognized as one of the leaders shaping Charlotte

WFAE Ju-Don Marshall

Q City Metro has named Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer and executive vice president, as one of “The Great 28.”

Marshall is the only media executive included in the list.

“The Great 28” leaders are selected from reader nominations and a committee of QCity Metro staff, readers and volunteers.

Ju-Don Marshall

Marshall joined WFAE in 2017. As chief content officer, she transformed WFAE from a public radio station into a multimedia organization by:



Establishing several digital initiatives.



Creating partnerships to amplify voices from diverse communities in Charlotte.



Leading the newsroom and content team to multiple awards.



In 2020, Marshall was promoted to executive vice president in addition to her duties as chief content officer.

Before joining WFAE, Marshall spent nearly two decades as an editor and executive across The Washington Post’s print and digital platforms. She led or contributed to news projects that have earned numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody Award and others. “Business North Carolina” named her as one of North Carolina’s most influential leaders in 2022.

Marshall serves on various journalism industry boards or advisory councils, including those for the N.C. Open Government Coalition, the National Trust for Local News, Greater Public, Religion News Service, Report for America and the Center for Journalism and Liberty.

Marshall is a graduate of Howard University and studied at Harvard University as a Nieman Fellow.