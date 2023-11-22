WFAE/La Noticia reporter Kayla Young wins national awards

Kayla Young, a reporter for WFAE and Spanish-language news organization La Noticia, recently won several awards from two national publishing organizations.

Those awards include the José Martí Awards from the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the EPPY Awards from Editor & Publisher Magazine.

In the José Martí Awards, Young won a gold award for Outstanding National/International Business Article, for the story “In Ukraine, a Charlotte baker finds hope by breaking bread.”

Young also won a silver award for Outstanding Community Photo, and a bronze award for Outstanding Cultural Photo Essay.

And in the EPPY Awards, Young won second place for Best Collaborative Investigative Reporting for the piece “ICE bill revives questions about sheriffs' authority and due process for immigrants.”

Young is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity, and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia, an independent Spanish-language news organization based in Charlotte.

Before coming to Charlotte, Young worked as a multimedia journalist in Grand Cayman with the Cayman Current, the Center for Investigative Journalism, the Economist Intelligence Unit and ABC News.