Top Stories: Trump's Cuba Policy; Escaped Georgia Inmates Recaptured
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Republicans And Democrats Come Together To Play Ball.
-- How Cubans Are Reacting To Trump's Harsher Policies.
-- Escaped Ga. Inmates Who Killed 2 Guards Captured In Tennessee, Police Say.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Health Care Reform Work Still Secret. ( Houston Chronicle)
Report: U.S. To Send 4,000 Troops To Afghanistan. ( AP)
Russia Claims It May Have Killed ISIS Leader. ( New York Times)
London Tower Fire: Some Victims May Not Ever Be Identified. ( BBC)
Judge Orders Deadlocked Cosby Jury To Continue Deliberating. ( Philly.com)
Bomb Kills 8 At Chinese Kindergarten. ( The West Australian)
Fighting Continues Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. ( Reuters)
Security Flaw Detected In Georgia Election System. ( WABE)
