Top Stories: Trump's Cuba Policy; Escaped Georgia Inmates Recaptured

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Republicans And Democrats Come Together To Play Ball.

-- How Cubans Are Reacting To Trump's Harsher Policies.

-- Escaped Ga. Inmates Who Killed 2 Guards Captured In Tennessee, Police Say.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Health Care Reform Work Still Secret. ( Houston Chronicle)

Report: U.S. To Send 4,000 Troops To Afghanistan. ( AP)

Russia Claims It May Have Killed ISIS Leader. ( New York Times)

London Tower Fire: Some Victims May Not Ever Be Identified. ( BBC)

Judge Orders Deadlocked Cosby Jury To Continue Deliberating. ( Philly.com)

Bomb Kills 8 At Chinese Kindergarten. ( The West Australian)

Fighting Continues Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. ( Reuters)

Security Flaw Detected In Georgia Election System. ( WABE)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.