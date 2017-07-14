Top Stories: Travel Ban Challenge; Deadly Shooting At Israeli Holy Site
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gunmen Kill 2 Israeli Officers At Religious Site In Jerusalem.
-- Hawaii Judge Expands Family Allowed To Bypass Travel Ban.
-- Beyonce Introduces Twins Via Instagram, And There Was Much Rejoicing.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Observes Bastille Day Parade In Paris. ( CNN)
Senators Continue Review Of Health Care Bill. ( The Hill)
U.S. And Somali Forces Attack Militants In Rebel-Held Village. ( AP)
2 Ex-Officials Charged In Financial Crime At Vatican-Owned Hospital. ( New York Times)
Former President Carter Treated For Dehydration In Canada. ( WAGA)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.