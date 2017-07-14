Top Stories: Travel Ban Challenge; Deadly Shooting At Israeli Holy Site

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunmen Kill 2 Israeli Officers At Religious Site In Jerusalem.

-- Hawaii Judge Expands Family Allowed To Bypass Travel Ban.

-- Beyonce Introduces Twins Via Instagram, And There Was Much Rejoicing.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Observes Bastille Day Parade In Paris. ( CNN)

Senators Continue Review Of Health Care Bill. ( The Hill)

U.S. And Somali Forces Attack Militants In Rebel-Held Village. ( AP)

2 Ex-Officials Charged In Financial Crime At Vatican-Owned Hospital. ( New York Times)

Former President Carter Treated For Dehydration In Canada. ( WAGA)

