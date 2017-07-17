Top Stories: South Korea Proposes Talks; A Mid-2016 Trump Timeline

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Seoul Seeks New Talks With North Korea, Hoping To Tamp Down Tensions.

-- Timeline Of Trump And Russia In Mid-2016: A Series Of Coincidences Or Something More?

-- Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau, Known For 'Mission: Impossible' Dies At 89.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Kicks Off "Made In America" Week. Washington Post

Report: Secret Service Says It Didn't Vet Trump Jr. Meeting. Reuters

McCain Illness Delays Senate Vote On GOP Health Care Bill. Roll Call

Ariz. Flash Flood Kills 9 People At Swimming Hole. AZ Central

35 Large Fires Burn Uncontained In U.S.

Heavy Snow In Chile Causes Winter Blackouts. UPI

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.