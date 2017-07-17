Top Stories: South Korea Proposes Talks; A Mid-2016 Trump Timeline
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Seoul Seeks New Talks With North Korea, Hoping To Tamp Down Tensions.
-- Timeline Of Trump And Russia In Mid-2016: A Series Of Coincidences Or Something More?
-- Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau, Known For 'Mission: Impossible' Dies At 89.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Kicks Off "Made In America" Week. Washington Post
Report: Secret Service Says It Didn't Vet Trump Jr. Meeting. Reuters
McCain Illness Delays Senate Vote On GOP Health Care Bill. Roll Call
Ariz. Flash Flood Kills 9 People At Swimming Hole. AZ Central
35 Large Fires Burn Uncontained In U.S.
Heavy Snow In Chile Causes Winter Blackouts. UPI
