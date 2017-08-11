Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend
This weekend, Bay Area music festival Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary, and you can listen to many of its eclectically-curated sets right here.
Advisory: This is a live stream. Language is unpredictable.
There's something for everyone at Outside Lands, even at the top of the bill: Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest. Further down the poster, there are exciting up-and-comers like Maggie Rogers ( who just performed a Tiny Desk), Swet Shop Boys, MUNA and more.
TuneIn will be webcasting select sets from the festival via Outside Lands Radio channel. Set times and a list of confirmed sets are listed below.
All times are displayed in Pacific time and are subject to change.
Friday, August 11
Dr. Octagon — 2:05 p.m.
Grace Mitchell — 2:55 p.m.
Electric Guest — 3;40 p.m.
Little Dragon — 4:45 p.m.
alt-J — 8:40 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
San Fermin — 12:30 p.m.
Mondo Cozmo — 1:25 p.m.
Thundercat — 3:45 p.m.
Dawes — 3:50 p.m.
S U R V I V E — 4:35 p.m.
Kaytranada — 5:20 p.m.
Foxygen — 6:20 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Jacob Banks — 1:15 p.m.
Marco Benevento — 1:35 p.m.
FRENSHIP — 2:45 p.m.
Sofi Tukker — 3:30 p.m.
James Vincent McMorrow — 4:05 p.m.
Action Bronson — 5:10 pm
Lorde — 5:40 p.m.
Rebelution — 6:50 p.m.
