Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend

This weekend, Bay Area music festival Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary, and you can listen to many of its eclectically-curated sets right here.

Advisory: This is a live stream. Language is unpredictable.

There's something for everyone at Outside Lands, even at the top of the bill: Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest. Further down the poster, there are exciting up-and-comers like Maggie Rogers ( who just performed a Tiny Desk), Swet Shop Boys, MUNA and more.

TuneIn will be webcasting select sets from the festival via Outside Lands Radio channel. Set times and a list of confirmed sets are listed below.

All times are displayed in Pacific time and are subject to change.

Friday, August 11

Dr. Octagon — 2:05 p.m.

Grace Mitchell — 2:55 p.m.

Electric Guest — 3;40 p.m.

Little Dragon — 4:45 p.m.

alt-J — 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

San Fermin — 12:30 p.m.

Mondo Cozmo — 1:25 p.m.

Thundercat — 3:45 p.m.

Dawes — 3:50 p.m.

S U R V I V E — 4:35 p.m.

Kaytranada — 5:20 p.m.

Foxygen — 6:20 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Jacob Banks — 1:15 p.m.

Marco Benevento — 1:35 p.m.

FRENSHIP — 2:45 p.m.

Sofi Tukker — 3:30 p.m.

James Vincent McMorrow — 4:05 p.m.

Action Bronson — 5:10 pm

Lorde — 5:40 p.m.

Rebelution — 6:50 p.m.

