Nation & World

Federal Charge Brought In Assault On Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

By Richard Gonzales
Published January 19, 2018 at 7:44 PM EST

A Kentucky man who allegedly tackled his neighbor, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, in a dispute over their adjacent yards has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, a felony under federal law.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced the charge brought against Bowling Green, Ky., resident Rene A. Boucher.

The 59-year old Boucher has agreed to plead guilty to the federal charge.

The attack, in November, left Paul with six broken ribs and forced him to temporarily sit out the debate in Washington over the Trump administration's tax bill.

The incident between the two neighbors, both successful doctors, in an upscale gated community drew national attention.

According to the statement issued by U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler:

"On November 3, 2017, the victim was mowing his yard while wearing headphones. Boucher allegedly witnessed the victim stack brush onto a pile near the victim's property and "had enough." Boucher ran onto the victim's property and tackled the victim. As a result of this assault, the victim suffered multiple fractured ribs and subsequently contracted and required medical attention for pneumonia. Boucher admitted the assault but denied it was politically motivated."

Boucher faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley P. Shepherd.

Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
