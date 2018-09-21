New Music Friday For Sep. 21: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now
It's another busy release week, with intimate home recordings from Prince, ragged rock from Metric, the angelic harmonies of Mountain Man and Richard Swift's final recordings among our shortlist for the must-hear albums out on Sep. 21. All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Rodney Carmichael and Stephe Thompson, along with Nate Chinen from WBGO about the music you need to hear now.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Die Happy"
Featured Song: "AGT"
Featured Song: "Fight For Freedom"
Featured Track: "Throw It"
Featured Song: "Cold Coffee and Cocaine"
Featured Song: "SelfishMath"
Featured Song: "Sometimes I Want To Dance"
Featured Song: "Again"
Other Notable Releases For Sep. 21 :Lupe Fiasco: Drogas Wave; Brockhampton: Iridesence; Christine and the Queens: Chris; Mutual Benefit: Thunder Follows the Light; Liars: Titles With the Word Fountain
