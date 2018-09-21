© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

New Music Friday For Sep. 21: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published September 21, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Prince's posthumous release <em>Piano and a Microphone, 1983 </em>is on our list of the best albums out on Sep. 21.
Prince's posthumous release <em>Piano and a Microphone, 1983 </em>is on our list of the best albums out on Sep. 21.

It's another busy release week, with intimate home recordings from Prince, ragged rock from Metric, the angelic harmonies of Mountain Man and Richard Swift's final recordings among our shortlist for the must-hear albums out on Sep. 21. All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Rodney Carmichael and Stephe Thompson, along with Nate Chinen from WBGO about the music you need to hear now.

Featured Albums:

  • Metric: Art of Doubt
    Featured Song: "Die Happy"

  • Mountain Man: Magic Ship
    Featured Song: "AGT"

  • Christian Sands: Facing Dragons
    Featured Song: "Fight For Freedom"

  • Father: Awful Swim
    Featured Track: "Throw It"

  • Prince: Piano and a Microphone, 1983
    Featured Song: "Cold Coffee and Cocaine"

  • Richard Swift: The Hex
    Featured Song: "SelfishMath"

  • Lonnie Holley: MITH
    Featured Song: "Sometimes I Want To Dance"

  • Villagers: The Art Of Pretending to Swim
    Featured Song: "Again"

    • Other Notable Releases For Sep. 21 :Lupe Fiasco: Drogas Wave; Brockhampton: Iridesence; Christine and the Queens: Chris; Mutual Benefit: Thunder Follows the Light; Liars: Titles With the Word Fountain

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton