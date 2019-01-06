Golden Globes 2019: The Complete List Of Winners

Updated at 11:18 p.m. ET

The 76th Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday night on NBC. Here is the complete list of winners. (Winners are in bold italics.)

Film

Best motion picture — drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best director — motion picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best screenplay — motion picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best motion picture — animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best motion picture — foreign language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best original score — motion picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best original song — motion picture

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Television

Best television series — drama

The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve(BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Best television series — musical or comedy

Barry (HBO)

Kidding(Showtime)

The Good Place(NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best performance by an actress in a television series — drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best performance by an actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

