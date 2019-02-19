New Music: Palehound, Aldous Harding, Sego, More

On this week's All Songs Consideredwe premiere new music from Aldous Harding. The artist from New Zealand made my number two album from 2017 ( Party) and her latest song, "The Barrel," indicates that she'll be another year-end favorite of mine in 2019.

Marissa Lorusso and Lyndsey McKenna join me as co-host for the first time together and fill out the show with some new, great unknowns, including Sweden's Westkust and an artist who goes by the name Ellis. Ellis is the musical project of Linnea Siggelkow (the name is a play on her initials, L.S.), an Ontario-based singer. We also hear from Empath, a Philadelphia band that recently opened for Snail Mail (which was a perfect pairing).

We've also got new music from a band we all love, Palehound. Marissa describes the new music from Ellen Kempner as suave and spooky. We get loud with the angular and stuttering sounds of Sego, then quiet with Mountain Man's Molly Sarlé. But we start the show off with a surprise you may or not love. -- Bob Boilen

