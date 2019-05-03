© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On May 3

By Robin Hilton
Published May 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Big Thief's <em>U.F.O.F. </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out on May 3.
Our shortlist of the best albums out on May 3 includes Vampire Weekend's first new album in six years, life-affirming "pep talks" from Judah & The Lion, the interdimensional sounds of Big Thief's latest album U.F.O.F., the profound lyricism of Nashville singer-songwriter Caroline Spence, former Civil Wars singer Joy Williams and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the week's best new albums.

Featured Albums:

  • Judah & The Lion: Pep Talks
    Featured Songs: "Quarter-Life Crisis," "Pictures" and "Family / Best is Yet to Come"

  • Caroline Spence: Mint Condition
    Featured Song: "Who's Gonna Make My Mistakes"

  • Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
    Featured Songs: "UFOF" and "Contact"

  • SYML: SYML
    Featured Song: "The Bird"

  • Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride
    Featured Songs: "This Life" and "Sympathy"

  • Joy Williams: Front Porch
    Featured Song: "Canary"

  • Rhiannon Giddens: There is no Other
    Featured Song: "Brown Baby"

  • Unwed Sailor: Heavy Age
    Featured Song: "Indian Paintbrush"

    • Other notable releases for May 3:Barrie: Happy to Be Here;Empath : Active Listening, Night on Earth;Fury: Failed Entertainment;Jesse Mac Cormack: Now;L7: Scatter the Rats;Lucy Spraggan: Today Was a Good Day;Protomartyr: No Passion All Technique;Tacocat: This Mess is a Place;Tank and the Bangas: Green Balloon.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
