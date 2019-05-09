Kacey Musgraves Is A Cosmic Centaur In 'Oh, What A World' Video

Of all the natural majesties present in this blue rock of ours, none can quite compare to this visual of Kacey Musgraves as a centaur, surrounded by crystals and galaxies. In a video for Golden Hour track "Oh, What A World," she fully embraces the "plants that grow and open your mind."

In an acid trip filled with kaleidoscopic, colorful splendors, there's a Sims-ified, uncanny valley version of Musgraves, a banjo-playing frog and plenty of Day-Glo butterflies. And just to make it very, very clear, there's a quick shot of mushrooms at the end. Oh, what a world, indeed.

