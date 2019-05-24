New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On May 24

Our shortlist of the best albums out this week includes a stirring call for social justice from soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples, rapper YG's powerful remembrance of Nipsey Hussle and the first new release in six years from lo-fi rock veterans Sebadoh. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the most essential albums dropping on May 24.

Featured Albums:

Mavis Staples: We Get By

Featured Song: "Sometime"

Justin Townes Earle: The Saint of Lost Causes

Featured Song: "Flint City Shake It"

Lucky Daye: Painted

Featured Song: "Late Night"

YG: 4REAL 4REAL

Featured Song: "Do Yo Dance"

Billy Ray Cyrus: The Snake Doctor Circus

Featured Song: "The Reckoning"

Flying Lotus: Flamagra

Featured Songs: "More" and "Fire Is Coming"

Sebadoh: Act Surprised

Featured Song: "Celebrate the Void"

Other notable releases for May 24:Cate Le Bon: Reward;Fay Webster: Atlanta Millionaires Club;Hayden Thorpe: Diviner;Honeyblood: In Plain Sight;Middle Kids: New Songs for Old Problems;Sean Nelson: Nelson Sings Nilsson;Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI;Stray Cats: 40.

Stream The Music:

