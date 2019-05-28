© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Mix: Rhye, Quinn Christopherson, Tōth, Another Sky, Ari Roar, More

By Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Published May 28, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from the top: Another Sky, Quinn Christopherson, cover art for Rhye's <em>Spirit</em>, Marika Hackman

Rhye has built its reputation on crooning, soft-focus love ballads. But on the band's latest release, Spirit, singer Mike Milosh offers something unexpected: a set of downcast, solo piano instrumentals. On this week's All Songs Considered we hear the stark and beautifully gloomy cut "Malibu Nights."

Also on the show: A powerful examination of male privilege from our Tiny Desk contest winner Quinn Christopherson; Tōth frontman Alex Toth attempts to recover from a heartbreaking loss with some simple advice: "Practice magic and seek professional help when necessary." Meanwhile, singer Ari Roar deals with his own demons by letting out his anger in breezy, psych-pop reflections.

That plus the idiosyncratic folk of Joanna Sternberg, a meditation on the ways we gaslight ourselves from Marika Hackman and an ode to the Millennial "generation's unique position of facing extinction" from the London-based band Another Sky.

Nation & World
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
