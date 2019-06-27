© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Democratic Debate: Live Coverage And Analysis Of Night 2

By NPR Staff
Published June 27, 2019 at 8:34 PM EDT

It's Round 2 of the first Democratic primary debate in Miami. The stage is headliner-heavy with former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

The event begins at 9 p.m. ET. Follow NPR reporters covering health care, immigration, the environment and more as they live fact-check and analyze the candidates' remarks. ( Read Night 1 analysis here and get caught up on the takeaways.)

