What's Your Signature Song? Tell Us What It Means To You

Updated Aug. 15

Do you have "a signature song"? A song you always sing in the shower? A song you play after a breakup? A song you play to get ready for the day? A song you keep coming back to year after year?

NPR's Weekend Edition wants to talk with you about your signature song. Please fill out the form below. We may contact you for an upcoming story.

This form was closed on July 18.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.