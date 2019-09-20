New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Sept. 20

Alabama Shakes singer and guitarist Brittany Howard has just released her masterpiece. Jaime, her debut solo album,is a complex, deeply personal and genre-defying examination of spirituality, identity and survival. On this week's New Music Friday, we attempt to peel back its many layers and explore the life-stories behind the music. We've also got sad bangers from Tove Lo, the late-'60s, Laurel Canyon pop of Andrew Combs, a profoundly beautiful and poignant debut solo LP from Mountain Man's Molly Sarlé, a posthumous album from the legendary Algerian singer Rachid Taha and more. NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on Sept. 20.

Featured Albums:

Andrew Combs — Ideal Man

Featured Song: "Stars of Longing"

Brittany Howard — Jaime

Featured Songs: "Georgia," "13th Century Metal," "Run to Me"

Molly Sarlé — Karaoke Angel

Featured Song: "Almost Free"

Rachid Taha — Je Suis Africain

Featured Song: "Wahdi"

Tove Lo — Sunshine Kitty

Featured Songs: "Stay Over," "Glad He's Gone"

Pieta Brown — Freeway

Featured Song: "Bring Me"

Darrin Bradbury — Talking Dogs and Atom Bombs

Featured Song: "This Too Shall Pass"

Other Notable Releases For Sept. 20:Blink 182 — Nine;Cashmere Cat — Princess Catgirl;Charley Crockett — The Valley;Chastity Belt — Chastity Belt;Efterklang — Altid Sammen;Fitz and the Tantrums — All the Feels;Hiss Golden Messenger — Terms of Surrender;Keane — Cause and Effect;Liam Gallagher — Why Me? Why Not?;M83 — DSVII;Nils Frahm — Encores 3;Robbie Robertson — Sinematic;Y La Bamba — Entre Los Dos;Vivian Girls — Memory.

