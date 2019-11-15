Presenting The Groundbreaking Country-Rockabilly-Tex-Mex Mix Of The Mavericks

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present the groundbreaking country-rockabilly-Tex-Mex mix of The Mavericks. The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a brand new covers album called Play the Hits. As you'd expect from Raul Malo and company, the new album celebrates a melting pot of influences on their inventive brand of Americana. This set draws from The Maverick's 2013 comeback album, In Time, as well as the band's interpretation of the John Anderson tune "Swingin'" from the new record.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.