Nation & World

The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Goes For Jazz Karaoke On 'Valve Bone Woe' Covers

XPN | By Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
Published December 12, 2019 at 9:25 AM EST
"They were very musical and they made great songs and had great harmonies," Chrissie Hynde says of The Beach Boys. "I only didn't appreciate them then because I was tripping my brains out and listening to Jimi Hendrix."

Chrissie Hynde has wanted to release her latest album, Valve Bone Woe, for a very long time. It all started about 20 years ago, when she teamed up with film composer and music producer Marius de Vries to work on music for the movie Eye Of The Beholder. Chrissie and Marius wanted to work together again, but you know how life goes — you get busy, it's hard to sync up schedules — and it ended up taking a couple decades to finish the album. But it's here now, and it's very different from the rock and roll swagger of The Pretenders and her past solo work.

Valve Bone Woe is jazzy, with waves of dub and psychedelia; it's an atmospheric album of covers with her voice as the centerpiece. Chrissie has a mind for melody, and she enjoys performing the kind of songs that make for great karaoke. She compares selecting from a pool of songs to cover to choosing from fairground rides — "I like speed, I like things to go fast and I like a lot of changes. It's the same thing in melody." Hear songs from the album and a chat with Chrissie in the player above.

Nation & World
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
