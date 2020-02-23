Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert

On-air challenge:Every answer today is the name of a classic dessert in two or more words. I'll tell you the number of letters in the words and the first two letters of each word. You name the desserts.

Ex. [5,7] PE- CO- --> Peach cobbler

1. [3,5,8] IC- CR- SA-

2. [6,4,4] DE- FO- CA-

3. [5,8,3] LE- ME- PI-

4. [7,6,6] OA- RA- CO-

5. [3,5,6] HO- FU- SU-

6. [9,6] CH- MO-

7. [6,5] BA- SP-

8. [5,6] BA- AL-

9. [6,5] SA- TO-

10. [5,5] AP- CR-

11. [8,7] CH- JU-

12. [10,9] ST- SH-

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Chris Rohrer, of St. Paul, Minn. What familiar 10-letter word contains a silent B, E, and O — not necessarily in that order. And those three letters don't have to be consecutive in the word.

Challenge Answer: Subpoenaed

Winner: Chris Towles of Pfafftown, N.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name a well-known game in 8 letters. Drop the fifth letter. Move the first letter into the vacated spot ... and you'll spell, in order, part of the human body. What game is it, and what's the body part?

