Teachers: Are You Using Podcasts In Your Classroom?

By Jeffrey Pierre
Diane Adame
Published February 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST
We're listening.

In a world where more educators are turning to project-based learning, some students may now have the option to submit a podcast instead of a traditional assignment — like a research paper. But just how exactly do you grade a podcast? How do you gauge its success?

NPR's Education Team wants to hear from educators who are using podcasts in their lesson plans. We want to know what's working and what isn't? How well are students performing in these assignments?

We'd love to hear your stories about how this medium is changing your lesson plan. Please fill out this form to share your story.

Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
